MISSING: 17-year-old from NW

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police need your help finding 17-year-old Louis Frans Amelinckx.

Authorities say he was last seen on July 14 at 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of 36th St, N.W.

He is described as a white male, 5'9, and 125 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Romel Howard is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

© 2017 WUSA-TV