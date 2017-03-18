WUSA
MISSING: 17-year-old from NE DC

WUSA 2:07 PM. EDT March 18, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Northeast, D.C. 

Keon McNeil was last seen in the unit block of Quincy Place around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.  

He is described at 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. 

He was wearing a grey-hoodie style sweatshirt, grey pants, a black jacket and red and black shoes. 

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please text 50411 or call 202-727-9099. 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


