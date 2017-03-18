MISSING: 17-year-old from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Northeast, D.C.

Keon McNeil was last seen in the unit block of Quincy Place around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

He is described at 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was wearing a grey-hoodie style sweatshirt, grey pants, a black jacket and red and black shoes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please text 50411 or call 202-727-9099.

