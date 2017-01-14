MISSING: 17-year-old D.C. girl

(Photo: Metropolitan Police Department)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metropolitan Police need the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Beyoncee Campbell was last seen in the 3800 block of 9th street in Southeast D.C. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Police said she was seen leaving the residence with a bag of clothing.

Campbell is described as a black female, medium complexion, 5’4” tall and about 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black leggings, a white shirt and a black, white and blue Helly Hansen jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-576-6768.

(© 2017 WUSA)