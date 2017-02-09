(Photo: DC Police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old in Northeast.

Chasity Smith was reported missing on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. She was last seen in the 300 block of 51st Street, Northeast.

Smith is described as a black female, 5’6” tall, and150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black shoulder length hair. Smith was last seen wearing a green uniform shirt, tan khaki pants, and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Chasity Smith is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

