MISSING: 16-year-old Northeast D.C. girl

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department need the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old girl from D.C.

Talisha Coles was last seen around 7:30 a.m. March 7 in the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue in Northeast.

She is described as a black female with dark complexion, 5’7” tall and 210 pounds with brown eyes, black hair. Police do not know what she was wearing at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.

