MISSING: 16-year-old NE D.C. girl

(Photo: D.C. Police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metropolitan Police need the public’s help finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Talisha Coles was last seen around 8 a.m. on Thursday in the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue in Northeast.

She is described as a black female, 5’6” tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, police said.

There is no clothing description at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Talisha Coles is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

(© 2017 WUSA)