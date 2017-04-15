MISSING: 16-year-old girl from the District

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a 16-year-old girl from D.C.

Simone Stringfellow was last seen in the 1800 block of A Street, Southeast, on Thursday.

Stringfellow is described as a black female, 5’3”, 120 pounds with brown eyes and red hair.

She was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Simone Stringfellow is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911

