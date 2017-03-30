MISSING: 16-year-old girl from Southeast D.C.

(Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Southeast D.C.

Mi’easha Callaway was last seen on March 29 in the 1100 block of Howard Road in Southeast.

Callaway is described as a black female with medium complexion. She is about 5’7” and 125 pounds with brown eyes, red bushy hair and braces on her teeth. She was last seen wearing a grey half shirt, blue jeans, a blue jean jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mi’easha Emonice Callaway is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

