MISSING: 16-year-old girl from NE DC

(Photo: Metropolitan Police Dept.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Esi Morgan Tyree.

The 16-year-old was last seen on Monday, Feb. 27 between noon and 10:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Anacostia Ave. Northeast.

Esi is described as 5’5” and weighs 99 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray and black shirt, and red and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Esi Morgan Tyree is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

(© 2017 WUSA)