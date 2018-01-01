MISSING: 16-year-old from SW DC, Savannah Sankel

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need help locating a missing 16-year-old from Southwest, D.C.

Savannah Sankel was last seen in the 400 block of E Street SW on Friday She was reported missing on Sunday.



Savannah is described by police as a white female, with a light complexion, 5’3” in height, 120 pounds, brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black “Columbia” coat and brown boots.



Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Savanah Sankel is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

