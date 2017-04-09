WUSA
MISSING: 16-year-old from SE DC

WUSA 12:27 PM. EDT April 09, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a 16-year-old girl from D.C. 

Biannett Yakdanin was last seen in the 700 block of 13th Street in Southeast on Saturday.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5-feet-3-inches, weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. 

She was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes. 

If you see her, call 202-727-9099. 

