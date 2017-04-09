MISSING: 16-year-old from SE DC

(Photo: Warfield, Marcel)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a 16-year-old girl from D.C.

Biannett Yakdanin was last seen in the 700 block of 13th Street in Southeast on Saturday.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5-feet-3-inches, weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

If you see her, call 202-727-9099.

