MISSING: 16-year-old from SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating missing 16-year-old from the District.

Shaquan Scott was last seen 600 Block of 46th Place Southeast on Saturday, December 16, 2017. Previously, WUSA9 reported that she went missing in May of 2017.

RELATED: MISSING: 15-year-old girl from SE DC, Shaquan Scott

She is described as police as a black female, 5-feet-3-inches, weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was wearing a purple hoodie, black leggings and white tennis shoes.

If you seen her? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

© 2018 WUSA-TV