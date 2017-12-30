MISSING: 16-year-old from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police need your help in finding 16-year-old Jayquan Byrd, who was last seen Friday, December 15, in the 1700 block of 1st Street, Northeast.

He was reported missing Friday, December 29, 2017.

Byrd is described as a black male, with dark brown complexion, 5’4” in height, 125 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair, and braces on his teeth.

His clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jayquan Byrd is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

© 2017 WUSA-TV