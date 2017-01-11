MISSING: 16-year-old D.C. girl

(Photo: Metropolitan Police Department)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metropolitan Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old girl from Northeast D.C.

Lyrics Watkins was last seen in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NE around 7 a.m. on January 3, 2017.

She is described as a black female, 5’6” tall, 200 pounds with blue and black braids with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a black peacoat and red knee high rainboots, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Youth and Family Services at (2020) 576-6768.

