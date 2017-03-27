MISSING: 16-year-old DC girl

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old girl from D.C.

Rayna Gross was last seen on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in the 100 Block of G Street, Southwest.

Police describe her as a black female, medium brown complexion, 5’7”, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and carrying a black North Face book bag.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rayna Gross is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

