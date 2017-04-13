WUSA
MISSING: 16-year-old DC girl

WUSA 2:12 PM. EDT April 13, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old girl from D.C.

Mykeya Tillman was last seen on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in the 2600 Block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast.  

Police describe her as a black female, with a dark complexion, 5’2, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a turquoise jacket, a turquoise head wrap, floral leggings and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mykeya Tillman is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

