MISSING: 16-year-old boy from NE, DC

(Photo: Metropolitan police)

Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old from Northeast, D.C., who was last seen on Saturday.

Phillip Taylor was last seen in the 4400 block of Ponds Street, Metropolitan police said. He was reported missing on Sunday.

He is described as a black man, with a dark complexion. He is 5'4" tall and weighs 130 pounds. Taylor has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Phillip Taylor is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

