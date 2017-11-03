WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police need your help finding 15-year-old Tierra Jones from Northeast.

She was last seen on the 1000 block of 45th Street, NE on Thursday. She was wearing a grey polo shirt, tan pants, black jacket and has braces.

Police said Jones is described as a black female, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and a black shoulder length ponytail. She stands at 5'3” and weighs between 130-135 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tierra Jones is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

© 2017 WUSA-TV