MISSING: 15-year-old Southwest D.C. girl

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department need the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Southwest D.C.

Dayanna White was last seen in the 100 block of Ivanhoe Street in Southwest on Friday, March 3.

White is described as a black female with a light complexion, about 5’3” and around 125 pounds. She has brown hair and black hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a navy blue shirt, grey pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dayanna White is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

