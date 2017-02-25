MISSING: 15-year-old Southeast D.C. boy

(Photo: Metropolitan Police Department)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department needs the public help to find a missing 15-year-old boy.

Zyaire Flemmings was last seen in the 4200 block of Fourth Street in Southeast, D.C. on Thursday, Feb. 23 around 1:30 p.m. police said.

He is described as a black male, medium complexion about 5’9” tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket, blue jeans and grey New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD’s Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 727-9099.

