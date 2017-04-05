MISSING: 15-year-old Southeast D.C. boy, Tymel Wheeler

(Photo: MPD) (Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old boy from Southeast D.C.

Tymel Wheeler was last seen in the 200 block of Valley Avenue on Tuesday, April 4.

Wheeler is described as a black male with a medium complexion, 5’10” in height, 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tymel Wheeler is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

