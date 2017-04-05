MISSING: 15-year-old Northwest D.C. boy

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old boy from Northwest D.C.
Thadduse Hartridge was last seen in the 3100 block of 16th Street in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday, April 4.
Hartridge is described as a black male, with a light complexion, 5’5” in height, 146 pounds, with brown eyes, and red hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, a black hoodie and white shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thadduse Hartridge is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs