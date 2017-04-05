MISSING: 15-year-old Northwest D.C. boy

(Photo: MPD) (Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old boy from Northwest D.C.

Thadduse Hartridge was last seen in the 3100 block of 16th Street in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday, April 4.

Hartridge is described as a black male, with a light complexion, 5’5” in height, 146 pounds, with brown eyes, and red hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, a black hoodie and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thadduse Hartridge is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

