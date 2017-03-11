MISSING: 15-year-old Northeast D.C. girl

(Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jacqueline Lassey was last seen March 10 in the 1200 block of Morse Street in Northeast D.C. around 8 p.m.

Lassey is described as a black female with medium complexion. She is about 5’9” tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a school uniform: white shirt, black pants, hunter green tie and a green coat with an orange hoodie.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 202-727-9099.

