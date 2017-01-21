WUSA
MISSING: 15-year-old girl from the Northeast, DC

WUSA 11:22 AM. EST January 21, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from D.C. 

Aniyah Young was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 18 between 10:11 p.m. and 11:31 p.m. in the 4400 block of Pond Street in Northeast. 

She is described as a black female, 5-feet-3-inches tall and 135 pounds.She has a dark complexion, brown eyes, and black shoulder length hair. 

She was wearing a pink jacket, black polo shirt and khaki pants. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aniyah Young is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

 

