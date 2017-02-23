MISSING: 15-year-old girl from Southeast, DC

(Photo: Metropolitan Police Dept.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The D.C. police department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Miyonnah Davis was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 9:52 p.m. in the 1700 block of S Street Southeast.

D.C. police described her as a critically missing person.

Miyonnah was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and brown and green boots. She’s described as 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Miyonnah Davis is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

