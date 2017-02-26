MISSING: 15-year-old girl from SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from D.C.

Dashann Trikia Wallace was last seen Feb. 18, in the Unit block of I Street, Southeast.

She is described as a black female, medium complexion, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. Her hair is not the same as the photo provided by police.

Her clothing description is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dashann Trikia Wallace is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.



