MISSING: 15-year-old girl from SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police need your help in finding 15-year-old Janiyah Ware, who was last seen Friday, December 29, in the 300 block of Parkland Place, Southeast.
Ware is described as a black female, with medium brown complexion, 5’5” in height, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.
She was last seen wearing a long, gray North Face coat, blue jeans and sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Janiyah Ware is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs