MISSING: 15-year-old girl from SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police need your help in finding 15-year-old Janiyah Ware, who was last seen Friday, December 29, in the 300 block of Parkland Place, Southeast.

Ware is described as a black female, with medium brown complexion, 5’5” in height, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a long, gray North Face coat, blue jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Janiyah Ware is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.



