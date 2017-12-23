MISSING: 15-year-old girl from SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from SE.

Janiyah Arnice Ware was last seen on the 300 block of Parkland Place Southeast on December 22. Police said she was wearing a white coat with the word “Wizards” written in blue lettering, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

Police said Ware is a black girl with a medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She stands at 5’05” and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Janiyah Arnice Ware is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

