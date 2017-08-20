MISSING: 15-year-old girl from SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC Police need your help finding 15-year-old Lacroixya Andrea Floyd.

She was last seen on August 15, on the 3600 block of Ely Place SE, wearing blue jeans and a white shirt. She was reported missing on August 19.

Police said she is an African American female with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She stands at 5'1 and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lacroixya Andrea Floyd is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.





© 2017 WUSA-TV