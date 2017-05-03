MISSING: 15-year-old girl from Northeast, DC

(Photo: Metropolitan police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Northeast, D.C., who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Dajanay Bowens was last seen in the 200 block of 45th St. in Northeast, D.C., according to Metropolitan police.

She is described as a black female standing 5'9" tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Bowens was last seen wearing a white shirt, multi-colored leggings and a blue jean jacket around her waist.

Please call 202-727-9099 if you see her.

