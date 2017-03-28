MISSING: 15-year-old from Southeast, DC

(Photo: Metropolitan police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Southeast, D.C, who was last seen on Monday.

Leonna Lewis, 15, was last seen in the 1300 block of Savannah Street, in Southeast, D.C., according to Metropolitan police.

She is described as a black girl, standing 5'3" tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair, and a medium-brown complexion. Lewis was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Leonna Lewis is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

