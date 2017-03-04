MISSING: 15-year-old from SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 15-year-old boy from D.C.
Kha-Ronn Jormond Taylor was last seen in the 1300 block of Congress Street in Southeast on Friday.
He is described as a black male, 6-feet-2-inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a black coat with a red zipper, light colored jeans and black Jordans.
If you have any information, call 202-727-9099.
(© 2017 WUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs