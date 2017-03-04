WUSA
MISSING: 15-year-old from SE DC

WUSA 1:38 PM. EST March 04, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 15-year-old boy from D.C. 

Kha-Ronn Jormond Taylor was last seen in the 1300 block of Congress Street in Southeast on Friday.

He is described as a black male, 6-feet-2-inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

He was wearing a black coat with a red zipper, light colored jeans and black Jordans.

If you have any information, call 202-727-9099. 

 

