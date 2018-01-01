MISSING: 15-year-old from NE DC, Clarence Faulkner

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need help locating a missing 15-year-old from Northeast, D.C.

Clarence Faulkner Jr. was last seen in the 5700 block of Blaine Street NW on Sunday.

Clarence is described by police as a black male, with a medium complexion, 5’6” in height, 130 pounds, hazel eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Clarence Faulkner is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

