MISSING: 15-year-old Deveanna Bedney-Howard

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Deveanna Bedney-Howard, 15, was last seen on Jan. 21 at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bangor Street in Southeast.

Deveanna is 5’5” tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has a dark brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair in a loc style. Deveanna was last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt, light blue jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Deveanna Bedney-Howard is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

