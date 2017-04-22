MISSING: 15-year-old De'avanni Nicholson

(Photo: MPD) (Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl from D.C.

De’avanni Nicholson was last seen on Thursday, April 20, in the 1900 block of West Virginia Avenue in Northeast.

She is described as a black female with medium complexion, 5’2” tall, 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with shoulder length braids. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt, blue jean shorts and pink Puma sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of De’avanni Nicholson is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.



