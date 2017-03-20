MISSING: 15-year-old DC girl

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from D.C.

Keyara Edwards was last seen Friday in the 3500 block of Jay Street, Northeast. Police said she was reported missing on March 18.

Edwards is described as a black female, light complexioned, 5’5”, 139 pounds, with long brown braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing burgundy pants, a black shirt, a black hoodie and black tennis shoes. She also has freckles on her face.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Keyara Edwards is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

