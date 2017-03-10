WUSA
MISSING: 15-year-old DC boy

WUSA 2:11 PM. EST March 10, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a critically missing 15-year-old boy from D.C.

Antwan Jordan was last seen on March 4 in the 2300 block of Hartford Street Southeast. Police said he was reported missing on March 9.

He is described as a black male, dark complexion, 5’10”, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. His clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Antwan Jordan is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

