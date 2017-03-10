MISSING: 15-year-old DC boy

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a critically missing 15-year-old boy from D.C.

Antwan Jordan was last seen on March 4 in the 2300 block of Hartford Street Southeast. Police said he was reported missing on March 9.

He is described as a black male, dark complexion, 5’10”, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. His clothing description is unknown.

Critical Missing: Antwan Jordan, 15 years old, last seen 3/4/17 in the 2300 blk of Hartford St, SE. Seen him? Call 202-727-9099. pic.twitter.com/VezxHJeMVT — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 10, 2017

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Antwan Jordan is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

