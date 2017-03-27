MISSING: 15-year-old DC boy

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy from D.C.

Taejuon Lloyd was last seen on Friday, March 24, 2017, in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. He was reported missing on March 26, 2017.

Police describe him as a black male, medium brown complexion, 5’6”, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants, black shoes and a black jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Taejuon Lloyd is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

