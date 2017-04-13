MISSING: 15-year-old boy missing from NW DC

Elijiah Ashley-Mangum

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Have you seen Elijah?

Fifteen-year-old Elijah Ashley-Mangum was last seen on April 12 around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Spring Road in NW DC.

He is described as a black male with a light-brown complexion, 6-feet-tall and 165 pounds.

He has brown eyes with brown, short, flat-top hair. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jacket, grey pants and purple tennis shoes.

Call MPD at 202-727-9099 if you see him.

