WUSA
Close

MISSING: 15-year-old boy missing from NW DC

WUSA 12:43 PM. EDT April 13, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Have you seen Elijah?

Fifteen-year-old Elijah Ashley-Mangum was last seen on April 12 around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Spring Road in NW DC.

He is described as a black male with a light-brown complexion, 6-feet-tall and 165 pounds.

He has brown eyes with brown, short, flat-top hair. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jacket, grey pants and purple tennis shoes. 

Call MPD at 202-727-9099 if you see him. 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories