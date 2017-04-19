MISSING: 15-year-old boy from Northeast D.C.

(Photo: MPD) (Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old boy missing from Northeast D.C.

Darius Anderson was last seen in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue in Northeast D.C. on Sunday, April 16.

Anderson is described as a black male with a light complexion, 5’9” tall and 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black coat and black and white tennis shoes. Police said he was carrying a black book bag.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Darius Anderson is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

© 2017 WUSA-TV