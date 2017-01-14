MISSING: 15-year-old boy from DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 15-year-old boy from the District.

Blake-Joshua McKinney was last seen on Jan. 12 in the 1400 block of Newton Street in Northwest around 8:30 p.m.

He has been described as black male, 5-feet-5-inches tall and black hair. He was wearing a grey coat, grey sweatpants, a hat, grey shoes or black snow boots.

If you have any information, please contact D.C. police.

