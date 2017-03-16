MISSING: 15-year-old DC boy

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy from Southwest D.C.

Makel Barnes was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Unit Block of Galveston Street, SW.

Police describe him as a black male, dark-complexioned, 5’10”, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, a burgundy jacket with a grey hood, dark blue jeans and black sneakers.

If you know the whereabouts of Makel Barnes, please call police at 202-727-9099.

