MISSING: 14-year-old Southeast D.C. girl

(Photo: Metropolitan Police Department) (Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police need the public’s help finding a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Southeast D.C. on April 7.

Robin Moore was last seen in the 5500 block of Call Place in Southeast D.C. around 10 p.m.

She is described as a black female, 5’1” tall, 105 pounds with a medium complexion with dark brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black button up hoodie, light blue jeans and floral blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Robin Moore is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

© 2017 WUSA-TV