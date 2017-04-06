WUSA
MISSING: 14-year-old Northeast D.C. girl, Kinayja Satterwhite

WUSA 1:43 PM. EDT April 06, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday, April 5.

Kinayja Satterwhite is described as a black female with a light complexion, 5’4” to 5’6” in height, 140 – 150 pounds with brown eyes and black shoulder length dreadlock hairstyle.

She was last seen wearing a Helly Hansen turquoise jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kinayja Satterwhite is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

