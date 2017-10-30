(Photo:Metropolitan police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Southwest, D.C., who was last seen on Friday.

Janiyah Ware was last seen in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Metropolitan police said.

Ware is described as a black female with a medium complexion. She is 5'5" tall and weighs 140 pounds. Ware has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and light blue shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Janiyah Ware is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911

