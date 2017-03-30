MISSING: 14-year-old girl from Southeast D.C.

(Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Southeast D.C.

Aaliyah Shaw was last seen on March 29 in the 600block of Mississippi Avenue in Southeast.

Shaw is described as a black female, 5’2” tall and about 140 pounds. She has a medium complexion, brown eyes and a black braided hair style, police said. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, a black jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aaliyah Shaw is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

© 2017 WUSA-TV