MISSING: 14-year-old girl from Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Southeast D.C.
Aaliyah Shaw was last seen on March 29 in the 600block of Mississippi Avenue in Southeast.
Shaw is described as a black female, 5’2” tall and about 140 pounds. She has a medium complexion, brown eyes and a black braided hair style, police said. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, a black jacket and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aaliyah Shaw is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.
