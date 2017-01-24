MISSING: 14-year-old girl from NW DC

(Photo: Metropolitan Police Dept.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Palace Sonogod has been missing since Wednesday, Jan. 18. She was last seen at about 11 a.m. in the 4500 block of Massachusetts Ave. NW.

Palace was last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, and light blue jeans.

She’s 5’2” and weighs 103 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Palace Sonogod is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

