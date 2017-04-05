(Photo: MPD) (Photo: MPD)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department needs the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Northeast D.C.

Ladejah Ward was last seen in the 1000 block of 48th Street in Northeast, D.C., on Monday, April 3.

Ward is described as black female, with a medium complexion, 5’1” in height, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, tan pants, and burgundy shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ladejah Ward is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.



