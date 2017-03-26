MISSING: 14-year-old girl from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 14-year-old from the District.
Seyauna Parker was last seen March 23 in 1300 block of Saratoga Ave., in Northeast.
She is described as a black female, 5'5" tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in a ponytail.
She was wearing a gray polo shirt, black pants with a gray and orange zipper and black high top Air Force One tennis shoes.
If you see her, please give police a call at 202-727-9099.
Missing Person: Seyauna Parker, 14, last seen 3/23 in 1300 block of Saratoga Ave., NE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/VCoUFeKfRe— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 26, 2017
