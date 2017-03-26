WUSA
Close

MISSING: 14-year-old girl from NE DC

WUSA 12:03 PM. EDT March 26, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 14-year-old from the District. 

Seyauna Parker was last seen March 23 in 1300 block of Saratoga Ave., in Northeast. 

She is described as a black female, 5'5" tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in a ponytail. 

She was wearing a gray polo shirt, black pants with a gray and orange zipper and black high top Air Force One tennis shoes. 

If you see her, please give police a call at 202-727-9099.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories