MISSING: 14-year-old girl from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 14-year-old from the District.

Seyauna Parker was last seen March 23 in 1300 block of Saratoga Ave., in Northeast.

She is described as a black female, 5'5" tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in a ponytail.

She was wearing a gray polo shirt, black pants with a gray and orange zipper and black high top Air Force One tennis shoes.

If you see her, please give police a call at 202-727-9099.

