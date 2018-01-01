MISSING: 14-year-old from NW DC, Brayan Giron-Ferman

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need help locating a missing 14-year-old from Northwest, D.C.

Brayan Giron-Ferman was last seen in the 1400 block of Rock Creek Ford Road NW on Saturday around 11 p.m.

Brayan is described by police as a Hispanic male, with a light complexion, 5’2” in height, 115 pounds, with dark brown eyes and dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing an orange and a burgundy sweater and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brayan Giron-Ferman is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division a

© 2018 WUSA-TV